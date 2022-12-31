HomeVideoBarcelona vs Espanyol Highlights Barcelona vs Espanyol Highlights By Time Soccer Dec 31, 2022 Barcelona 1 – 1 EspanyolCompetition: La LigaDate: Saturday, December 31, 2022Kick-off: 13:00 UK TimeVenue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona Watch Barcelona vs Espanyol Highlights BarcelonaScoreEspanyolMarcos Alonso 7′1 – 01 – 1Joselu (PG) 73′ TagsBarcelonaEspanyolhighlightspopular Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Upcoming Matches Everton vs Brighton: Live stream, How to watch on TV Dec 31, 2022 How to watch Cacereno vs Real Madrid: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time Dec 31, 2022 QPR vs Sheffield United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time Dec 30, 2022 West Brom vs Reading: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time Dec 30, 2022 Load more World Cup 2022 TV Schedule: UK & USA Channel, Dates and... Dec 14, 2022 2022 Qatar World Cup Stadiums: Map, photos, capacities & host cities Nov 25, 2022 Latest Highlights Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Highlights Manchester City vs Everton Highlights Newcastle vs Leeds United Highlights Fulham vs Southampton Highlights Wolves vs Manchester United Highlights Liverpool vs Leicester City Highlights Load more