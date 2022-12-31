HomeVideoBarcelona vs Espanyol Highlights

Barcelona vs Espanyol Highlights

By Time Soccer

Barcelona 1 – 1 Espanyol
Competition: La Liga
Date: Saturday, December 31, 2022
Kick-off: 13:00 UK Time
Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona

BarcelonaScoreEspanyol
Marcos Alonso 7′1 – 0
1 – 1Joselu (PG) 73′

