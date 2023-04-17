2023 Major League Soccer Standings

Check the current standings of the Major League Soccer (MLS) table and points race.

Eastern Conference: Atlanta United FC, Chicago Fire FC, FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew SC, D.C. United, Inter Miami CF, Montreal Impact, Nashville SC, New England Revolution, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union, Toronto FC, Charlotte FC.

Western Conference: Austin FC, Colorado Rapids, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo FC, LA Galaxy, Los Angeles FC, Minnesota United FC, Portland Timbers, Real Salt Lake, San Jose Earthquakes, Seattle Sounders FC, Sporting Kansas City, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Saint Louis City.

Major League Soccer Top Players

About USA Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer (MLS) is a professional soccer league in the United States founded in 1993 and began playing in 1996 with ten teams. Since then, the league has grown to 29 teams 26 in the U.S. and 3 in Canada, 15 teams in the Eastern Conference and 14 teams in the Western Conference.

The 2023 regular season MLS matches live from February 25 – October 21. Teams from each conference qualify for the MLS Cup playoffs October 25 – December 9, the winner of which becomes the MLS Cup champion.