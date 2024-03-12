How to watch Slavia Praha vs Milan on TV: Channel, Live stream

Slavia Prague will face AC Milan on Thursday in a crucial matchup. Slavia Prague encountered a setback in their previous encounter against AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza when Malick Diouf received a red card for a reckless tackle in the first half. Despite the loss, the Czech giants left a positive impression, only conceding a two-goal defeat. This leaves them poised for a potential comeback in the second leg at Fortuna Arena.

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano

Following a 4-0 victory over Teplice on Sunday, Slavia Prague ended a three-game winless streak and narrowed the gap behind city rivals Sparta Prague to just one point in the Czech Liga standings. Additionally, Slavia had an impressive group phase campaign, winning five out of six games in Group C.

On the other hand, AC Milan secured their third consecutive victory across competitions with a 1-0 win over Empoli on Sunday, courtesy of a goal by Christian Pulisic. With Juventus faltering at home against Atalanta, I Rossoneri capitalized on the opportunity to move into second place in the Serie A table.

Where is Slavia Praha vs Milan playing?

Competition: UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League Game Day: Thursday, March 14, 2024

Thursday, March 14, 2024 Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

17:45 UK time Stadium: Fortuna Arena, Praha

Is Slavia Praha vs Milan on TV?

UK: TNT Sports 6, discovery+, discovery+ App

TNT Sports 6, discovery+, discovery+ App USA: ViX, Paramount+

ViX, Paramount+ Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV

Where and how to watch Slavia Praha vs Milan live

Slavia Praha vs Milan Squads

Slavia Prague possible starting lineup: Stanek; Vlcek, Holes, Zima, Boril; Doudera, Masopust, Dorley, Provod, Zmrzly; Chytil

AC Milan possible starting lineup: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Hernandez; Bennacer, Reijnders, Loftus-Cheek; Pulisic, Giroud, Rafael Leao