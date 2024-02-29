Where to watch Monaco vs PSG on TV: Channel, Live stream

Paris Saint-Germain is aiming to widen their significant lead at the summit of Ligue 1 as they head to Monaco on Friday.

Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy

The French powerhouse currently sits 11 points clear of second-placed Brest and could stretch that margin to 16 points ahead of Monaco with a win. In their previous encounter, PSG secured a convincing 5-2 victory, although Monaco has shown strength in recent meetings.

PSG faced a rare setback last weekend, drawing against Rennes and needing a late Goncalo Ramos penalty to salvage a point. Manager Luis Enrique faced criticism for substituting Kylian Mbappe with 25 minutes remaining, but the team managed to avoid defeat despite his absence.

What time is Monaco vs PSG kick off?

Competition: French League 1

French League 1 Game Day: Friday, March 1, 2024

Friday, March 1, 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Stade Louis-II, Monaco

How to watch Monaco vs PSG on TV

UK: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2, discovery+

discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2, discovery+ USA: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz Canada

beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz Canada Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect France: DAZN France, Canal+ Sport360

Where and how to watch Monaco vs PSG live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Paris Saint-Germain live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

How can I watch the highlights?

Highlights will be available here or on PSG’s YouTube channel shortly after the game ends.

Monaco vs PSG Predicted Lineups

Monaco predicted lineup (4-4-2): Kohn; Singo, Maripan, Salisu, Ouattara; Minamino, Fofana, Golovin, Diop; Ben Yedder, Balogun.

PSG predicted lineup (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Pereira, Beraldo, Hernandez; Vitinha, Ruiz, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe.