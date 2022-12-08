Netherlands vs Argentina Live Stream: Free link, How to watch on TV

Netherlands will face Argentina in their World Cup quarterfinal matches on Friday, 9 December 2022, at 19:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch the Netherlands vs Argentina live stream free online.

Netherlands vs Argentina: Memphis Depay and Lionel Messi

The Netherlands looks decent in Qatar and has deservedly reached the quarter-final round. In the last match, the team quietly defeated the Americans, but with the upcoming opponent, it will be much more difficult, considering the Argentines’ good defence and their progress. The Netherlands have been dry twice in four games and may well not concede again, evaluating the cost of error and the solid quality of their defensive build-up.

Argentina has gradually improved during the World Cup and is approaching the quarter-finals in very good form. The team has improved its defensive quality and is looking more varied in the attack. And their leader is in great form, which affects the whole team and its mood. This test will be the first serious test of strength for the two-time world champions.

In this pairing, each side has roughly equal chances of winning. Both sides look good on all fronts and will be very careful at the back, trying not to concede in the first instance. It is possible that it could come down to extra time and even a penalty shoot-out.

What time is Netherlands vs Argentina World Cup match?

Quarterfinal

Location: Lusail, Qatar

Lusail, Qatar Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium

Lusail Iconic Stadium Date: Friday, 9 December

Friday, 9 December Kick-off Time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT

What TV channel is Netherlands vs Argentina on?

Where to watch Netherlands vs Argentina on TV in the UK:

BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One

Where to watch Netherlands vs Argentina on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Sling, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Where to watch Netherlands vs Argentina on TV in Canada

TSN App, TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, TSN.ca, TSN3, RDS, RDS App

How to watch Netherlands vs Argentina live stream free

Netherlands vs Argentina live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers you 30 days of the full-featured version for all your devices. You’ll get unlimited bandwidth and 24/7 customer support. Get a full refund within 30 days.

Get access in 3 easy steps.

FuboTV gets a 7–Day Free Trial!

Watch World Cup in the USA. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) and more than 100+ live channels. Fubo TV has 3 packages. Price: $69.99–$79.99 per month.

Sign up for a free 7-day trial. Cancel online anytime.

Netherlands squad

Head coach: Louis van Gaal

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Remko Pasveer (Ajax), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen)

Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Remko Pasveer (Ajax), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen) Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Daley Blind (Ajax), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Daley Blind (Ajax), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen) Midfielders: Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Xavi Simons (PSV), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax).

Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Xavi Simons (PSV), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax). Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Vincent Janssen (Royal Antwerp), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Wout Weghorst (Besiktas), Noa Lang (Club Brugge)

Argentina squad

Head coach: Lionel Scaloni