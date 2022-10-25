Napoli vs Rangers: How to watch live, stream link

Napoli faces Rangers in the UEFA Champions League at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Napoli. The match kicks off on 26th October at 20:00 UK time. The match will be broadcast live on Rangers TV in the UK.

Rangers celebrating after scoring a goal

Next Game: Napoli vs Rangers

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Wednesday, 26 October 2022 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Napoli

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, BT Sport App, LiveScore App

USA: VIX+, Paramount+

VIX+, Paramount+ Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Stan Sport

Rangers upcoming schedule

October 2022

Wed, Oct 26 Napoli vs Rangers Champions League Sat, Oct 29 Rangers vs Aberdeen Scottish Premiership

November 2022

Tue, Nov 1 Rangers vs Ajax Amsterdam Champions League Sat, Nov 5 St Johnstone vs Rangers Scottish Premiership Wed, Nov 9 Rangers vs Heart of Midlothian Scottish Premiership Sat, Nov 12 St Mirren vs Rangers Scottish Premiership

December 2022

Sat, Dec 17 Rangers vs Hibernian Scottish Premiership Sat, Dec 24 Ross County vs Rangers Scottish Premiership Wed, Dec 28 Rangers vs Motherwell Scottish Premiership

January 2023

Mon, Jan 2 Rangers vs Celtic Scottish Premiership Sat, Jan 7 Dundee United vs Rangers Scottish Premiership Sat, Jan 14 Kilmarnock vs Rangers Scottish Premiership Sat, Jan 28 Rangers vs St Johnstone Scottish Premiership

February 2023

Wed, Feb 1 Heart of Midlothian vs Rangers Scottish Premiership Sat, Feb 4 Rangers vs Ross County Scottish Premiership Sat, Feb 18 Livingston vs Rangers Scottish Premiership Sat, Feb 25 Hibernian vs Rangers Scottish Premiership

March 2023

Sat, Mar 4 Rangers vs Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership Sat, Mar 18 Motherwell vs Rangers Scottish Premiership

April 2023