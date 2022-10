Benfica vs Chaves: Live stream and how to watch Primeira Liga game online

The Primeira Liga match Benfica vs Chaves live stream is set for Saturday, 29 October 2022, at 18:00 UK time. Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica will host the event. Benfica TV will air the Primeira Liga match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

When is the next Benfica game on TV?

Next Game: Benfica vs Chaves

Competition: Primeira Liga

Primeira Liga Game Day: Saturday, October 29, 2022

Saturday, October 29, 2022 Kick-off: 18:00 UK Time

18:00 UK Time Stadium: Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

What channel is the Benfica game on

UK: Benfica TV INT.

USA: Benfica TV INT., GOLTV, GolTV Espanol

Canada: Benfica TV INT.

Benfica TV INT. Australia:

Portugal: Benfica TV

Benfica streaming links

