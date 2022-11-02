Sunderland vs Cardiff City

Competition: English Championship

Date: 5 November 2022

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Venue: Stadium of Light, Sunderland

The English Championship match Sunderland vs Cardiff City live stream is set for Saturday, 5 November 2022, at 15:00 UK time. Stadium of Light in Sunderland will host the event.

Cardiff City TV will air the English Championship match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Sunderland vs Cardiff City on?

UK:

USA:

Canada:

Australia:

How to watch Sunderland vs Cardiff City live stream

We provide a list of Cardiff City live stream links under one website, including totalsportek, ronaldo7, hesgoal. You can also check the match on Sky Sports, BT Sport, or Amazon Prime Video. Free live streaming for mobile is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android apps.

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch all Cardiff City live matches online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time.