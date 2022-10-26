The UEFA Europa League match HJK vs Roma live stream is set for Thursday, 27 October 2022, at 20:00 UK time. Bolt Arena in Helsinki will host the event.

Where can you watch HJK vs Roma on TV in UK, US, Canada?

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App

BTSport.com, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App USA: ViX, Paramount+, VIX+

ViX, Paramount+, VIX+ Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, TV8, DAZN, Sky Sport 252

HJK vs Roma lineups, team news

HJK Helsinki possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Hoskonen, Tenho, Peltola; Soiri, Hetemaj, Lingman, Vaananen, Browne; Hostikka, Abubakari

HJK are in last place in Group C. The Finns have scored just one point. In the meantime, the Finnish side has only scored one goal. The team has conceded eight goals already.

HJK cannot take credit for the previous round of their championship. The team lost minimally at home to KuPS. HJK is weaker than all its opponents in the group. And the team lost their last two games.

Roma’s possible starting lineup:

Patricio; Kumbulla, Mancini, Ibanez; Zalewski, Cristante, Camara, Vina; El Shaarawy; Belotti, Abraham

The Romans are not looking their best in the Europa League. The current 3rd place in the group is clearly not satisfying and they need to win urgently.

At the same time, Roma must expect a defeat for Ludogorets. The Italians need to look strong on their own, but they can also rely on the strength and motivation of Betis.

Jose Mourinho’s side lost in their last league game. They conceded the only goal of the season at home to Napoli. And the Romans are not doing so well in terms of goalscoring. Is it time to improve the statistics?

