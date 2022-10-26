HomeMatchHJK vs Roma: live stream and how to watch Serie A game...

HJK vs Roma: live stream and how to watch Serie A game online

By Time Soccer

The UEFA Europa League match HJK vs Roma live stream is set for Thursday, 27 October 2022, at 20:00 UK time. Bolt Arena in Helsinki will host the event.

HJK vs Roma

HJK vs Roma date & kick-off time

  • Competition: UEFA Europa League
  • Game Day: Thursday, October 27, 2022
  • Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: Bolt Arena, Helsinki

Where can you watch HJK vs Roma on TV in UK, US, Canada?

  • UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App
  • USA: ViX, Paramount+, VIX+
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, TV8, DAZN, Sky Sport 252

HJK vs Roma lineups, team news

HJK Helsinki possible starting lineup:
Hazard; Hoskonen, Tenho, Peltola; Soiri, Hetemaj, Lingman, Vaananen, Browne; Hostikka, Abubakari

HJK are in last place in Group C. The Finns have scored just one point. In the meantime, the Finnish side has only scored one goal. The team has conceded eight goals already.

HJK cannot take credit for the previous round of their championship. The team lost minimally at home to KuPS. HJK is weaker than all its opponents in the group. And the team lost their last two games.

Roma’s possible starting lineup:
Patricio; Kumbulla, Mancini, Ibanez; Zalewski, Cristante, Camara, Vina; El Shaarawy; Belotti, Abraham

The Romans are not looking their best in the Europa League. The current 3rd place in the group is clearly not satisfying and they need to win urgently.

At the same time, Roma must expect a defeat for Ludogorets. The Italians need to look strong on their own, but they can also rely on the strength and motivation of Betis.

Jose Mourinho’s side lost in their last league game. They conceded the only goal of the season at home to Napoli. And the Romans are not doing so well in terms of goalscoring. Is it time to improve the statistics?

AS Roma streaming links

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch AS Roma live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+ $6.99 monthly
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial
ChannelQualityLanguage
Live StreamHDENG

Roma vs Lecce free stream link

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time. We provide a list of stream links to live matches on one website, including HJK vs Roma totalsportek, ronaldo7, etc.

