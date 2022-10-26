The UEFA Europa League match HJK vs Roma live stream is set for Thursday, 27 October 2022, at 20:00 UK time. Bolt Arena in Helsinki will host the event.
HJK vs Roma date & kick-off time
- Competition: UEFA Europa League
- Game Day: Thursday, October 27, 2022
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Bolt Arena, Helsinki
Where can you watch HJK vs Roma on TV in UK, US, Canada?
- UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App
- USA: ViX, Paramount+, VIX+
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, TV8, DAZN, Sky Sport 252
HJK vs Roma lineups, team news
HJK Helsinki possible starting lineup:
Hazard; Hoskonen, Tenho, Peltola; Soiri, Hetemaj, Lingman, Vaananen, Browne; Hostikka, Abubakari
HJK are in last place in Group C. The Finns have scored just one point. In the meantime, the Finnish side has only scored one goal. The team has conceded eight goals already.
HJK cannot take credit for the previous round of their championship. The team lost minimally at home to KuPS. HJK is weaker than all its opponents in the group. And the team lost their last two games.
Roma’s possible starting lineup:
Patricio; Kumbulla, Mancini, Ibanez; Zalewski, Cristante, Camara, Vina; El Shaarawy; Belotti, Abraham
The Romans are not looking their best in the Europa League. The current 3rd place in the group is clearly not satisfying and they need to win urgently.
At the same time, Roma must expect a defeat for Ludogorets. The Italians need to look strong on their own, but they can also rely on the strength and motivation of Betis.
Jose Mourinho’s side lost in their last league game. They conceded the only goal of the season at home to Napoli. And the Romans are not doing so well in terms of goalscoring. Is it time to improve the statistics?
AS Roma streaming links
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch AS Roma live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
Roma vs Lecce free stream link
LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time. We provide a list of stream links to live matches on one website, including HJK vs Roma totalsportek, ronaldo7, etc.
AS Roma Fixtures – Upcoming Matches
October 2022
|Thu, Oct 27
|HJK Helsinki
|vs
|Roma
|Europa League
|Mon, Oct 31
|Hellas Verona
|vs
|Roma
|Italian Serie A
November 2022
|Thu, Nov 3
|Roma
|vs
|Ludogorets
|Europa League
|Sun, Nov 6
|Roma
|vs
|Lazio
|Italian Serie A
|Wed, Nov 9
|Sassuolo
|vs
|Roma
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, Nov 13
|Roma
|vs
|Torino
|Italian Serie A
January 2023
|Wed, Jan 4
|Roma
|vs
|Bologna
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, Jan 8
|Milan
|vs
|Roma
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, Jan 15
|Roma
|vs
|Fiorentina
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, Jan 22
|Spezia
|vs
|Roma
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, Jan 29
|Napoli
|vs
|Roma
|Italian Serie A
February 2023
|Sun, Feb 5
|Roma
|vs
|Empoli
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, Feb 12
|Lecce
|vs
|Roma
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, Feb 19
|Roma
|vs
|Hellas Verona
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, Feb 26
|Cremonese
|vs
|Roma
|Italian Serie A
March 2023
|Sun, Mar 5
|Roma
|vs
|Juventus
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, Mar 12
|Roma
|vs
|Sassuolo
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, Mar 19
|Lazio
|vs
|Roma
|Italian Serie A
April 2023
|Sun, Apr 2
|Roma
|vs
|Sampdoria
|Italian Serie A
|Sat, Apr 8
|Torino
|vs
|Roma
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, Apr 16
|Roma
|vs
|Udinese
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, Apr 23
|Atalanta
|vs
|Roma
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, Apr 30
|Roma
|vs
|Milan
|Italian Serie A
May 2023
|Wed, May 3
|Monza
|vs
|Roma
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, May 7
|Roma
|vs
|Internazionale
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, May 14
|Bologna
|vs
|Roma
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, May 21
|Roma
|vs
|Salernitana
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, May 28
|Fiorentina
|vs
|Roma
|Italian Serie A
June 2023
|Sun, Jun 4
|Roma
|vs
|Spezia
|Italian Serie A