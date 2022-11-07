Sheffield United vs Rotherham

Competition: English Championship

Date: 8 November 2022

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield

The English Championship match Sheffield United vs Rotherham United live stream is set for Tuesday, 8 November 2022, at 19:45 UK time. Bramall Lane in Sheffield will host the event.

SKY GO Extra will air the English Championship match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Sheffield United vs Rotherham on?

UK: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Red Button

USA:

Canada:

Australia:

How to watch Sheffield United vs Rotherham live stream

