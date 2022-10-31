Sporting CP vs Eintracht Frankfurt: live stream and how to watch UCL game online

The UEFA Champions League match Sporting CP vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream is set for Tuesday, 1 November 2022, at 20:00 UK time. Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisboa will host the event.
BT Sport will air the UEFA Champions League match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.
When is the next Sporting CP game on TV?
- Next Game: Sporting CP vs Eintracht Frankfurt
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Tuesday, 1 November 2022
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisboa
What channel is the Sporting game on
- UK: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 7, LiveScore App
- USA: VIX+, Paramount+
- Canada: DAZN
- Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Sport TV+, Sport TV Multiscreen
Sporting Lisbon streaming links
