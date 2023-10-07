HomeNewsBurnley vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time...

Burnley vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

This Premier League clash takes place at Turf Moor in Lancashire, UK and kicks off on Saturday, October 7 at 3:00 p.m. local time.

Turf Moor

What time does Burnley vs Chelsea kick off?

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories:

 DateKickoff time
USASat Oct. 710:00 a.m. ET
CanadaSat Oct. 710:00 a.m. ET
UKSat Oct. 73:00 p.m. BST
AustraliaSun Oct. 81:00 a.m. AEST
IndiaSat Oct. 77:30 p.m. IST
Hong KongSat Oct. 710:00 p.m. HKT
MalaysiaSat Oct. 710:00 p.m. MYT
SingaporeSat Oct. 710:00 p.m. SGT
New ZealandSun Oct. 83:00 a.m. NZDT

Burnley vs Chelsea live stream, TV channel

UK: This match will not be available for live broadcast and streaming due to the Saturday 3 p.m. embargo. Fans can listen to updates via BBC Radio 5 Live.

USA: This game can be streamed on Peacock.

Canada: Every Premier League game this season is live streaming exclusively via Fubo in Canada.

Australia: Fans in Australia can stream every match live and on demand on Optus Sport.

Burnley vs Chelsea lineups, team news

Burnley’s injury picture remains unchanged ahead of this game and Kompany could stick with an unchanged starting XI.

Burnley projected lineup (4-3-3, right to left): Trafford (GK) — Roberts, Al-Dakhil, Beyer, Taylor — Cullen, Brownhill, Berge — Koleosho, Foster, Amdouni 

Pochettino’s huge injury list shows little sign of easing, but Mykhailo Mudryk and Moises Caicedo have shaken off minor knocks to retain their starting places, with Nicolas Jackson back from suspension, however, Malo Gusto and Reece James are suspended.

Chelsea projected lineup (4-3-3, right to left): Sanchez (GK) — Chalobah, Silva, Colwill, Cucurella — Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher — Palmer, Jackson, Mudryk

