Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final will feature Manchester City vs Inter Milan at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium. It promises to be an exciting clash between two in-form sides vying for European glory.

Manchester City secured their spot in the final by defeating Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals, while Inter advanced with a 3-0 aggregate victory over Milan. Manchester City’s impressive home record, with 18 unbeaten games across all competitions, sets the stage for an intense battle. The last meeting between the two teams saw Manchester City emerge victorious with a 3-0 win in July 2011.

Erling Haaland has been in exceptional form for Manchester City, leading the club with 12 goals in the Champions League this season. On the other hand, Inter has seen strong contributions from Edin Dzeko, Nicolò Barella, and Lautaro Martínez.

Both teams have shown their scoring prowess, with Manchester City scoring in their last seven Champions League games and Inter finding the back of the net in their last four. Manchester City has been flawless at home in this year’s Champions League, winning all six matches with an impressive 24 goals scored and just 2 conceded. Inter has performed well on the road, securing three wins, two draws, and one loss.

What time is Manchester City vs Inter kick-off?

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Saturday, 10 June 2023

Saturday, 10 June 2023 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul

How to watch Manchester City vs Inter on TV

UK: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App

BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App USA: SiriusXM FC, VIX+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Univision, TUDN USA, ViX, Paramount+, CBS

SiriusXM FC, VIX+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Univision, TUDN USA, ViX, Paramount+, CBS Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Stan Sport

Where and how to watch Man City vs Inter live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Manchester City live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

The Man City vs Inter live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you’re not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service? The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service, and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

Find out here how to use your VPN to live stream. ExpressVPN offers you 30 days of the full-featured version for all your devices. You’ll get unlimited bandwidth and 24/7 customer support. Get a full refund within 30 days.

Get access in 3 easy steps.

How can I watch the highlights?

Manchester City vs Internationale Head-to-Head

Inter Milan 0-3 Man City

Inter Milan 3-0 Man City

Manchester City vs Inter Milan possible lineups

Manchester City Predicted XI (3-2-4-1): Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Stones, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Gundogan, Haaland

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Onana; D’Ambrosio, Darmian, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko

Our prediction: Manchester City vs Inter

The UEFA Champions League final will feature Manchester City against Inter. Although Manchester City is considered the clear favorite, the outcome might not be as straightforward. Under Inzaghi’s leadership, Inter finished the season strongly, losing only once in Serie A and securing a top-four finish. They also won the Italian Cup final against Fiorentina.

On the other hand, Manchester City recently won the FA Cup and dominated the Premier League. However, overconfidence could be a potential pitfall for Guardiola’s team. Inter is in excellent form and determined to win the coveted trophy. The match promises to be a closely contested affair, and our team believes Inter can potentially avoid defeat within regulation time.