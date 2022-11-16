HomeVideoOman vs Germany Highlights

Oman vs Germany Highlights

By Time Soccer

Oman vs Germany
Competition: Friendly
Date: Wednesday, 16 November 2022
Kick-off: 17:00 UK time
Venue: Sultan Qaboos Sport Complex

Watch Oman vs Germany Highlights

OmanScoreGermany
0 – 1N. Füllkrug 80′

Upcoming Matches

Load more

Latest Highlights

Load more
© 2007-2022 Time Soccer