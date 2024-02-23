Arsenal vs Newcastle United: kick-off time, how to watch on TV, live stream online

Newcastle will seek to revive their Premier League campaign as they head to the Emirates to take on Arsenal on Saturday evening.

Emirates Stadium, London

Eddie Howe’s team is not in contention for Champions League qualification, trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by 11 points. Their focus now shifts to securing spots in the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

With only two Premier League victories in 2024, the Magpies face a tough challenge at the Emirates. Their task is further complicated by the absence of recognized strikers Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak, leaving them short-handed up front.

Arsenal vs Newcastle date & kick-off time

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Game Day: Saturday, 24 February 2024

Saturday, 24 February 2024 Kick-off Time : 20:00 UK Time

: 20:00 UK Time Stadium: Emirates Stadium, London

Where to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle United

UK: TNT Sports Ultimate, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+, TalkSport Radio UK

TNT Sports Ultimate, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+, TalkSport Radio UK USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC

Peacock, SiriusXM FC Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Arsenal vs Newcastle United predicted lineups

Arsenal possible starting lineup: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Gordon, Barnes

How can I watch the Arsenal match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Arsenal highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One on Sunday.