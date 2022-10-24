Benfica vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

When is Benfica vs Juventus? What time is the kick-off?

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

How to watch Benfica vs Juventus on TV & live stream online

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 8, LiveScore App, BT Sport App

VIX+, SiriusXM FC, Paramount+ Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Canale 5, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 252, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Mediaset Infinity, Canale 5, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 252, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV+

Benfica vs Juventus lineups

Benfica’s possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Fernandez, Luis; Mario, Rafa, Neres; Ramos

Juventus’ possible starting lineup:

Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani; Cuadrado, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Milik, Vlahovic

Prediction

Juventus have placed themselves in a tough position – any result other than a win is guaranteed to leave the team without a playoff spot. In such a situation, the Old Lady has nothing to lose and they will undoubtedly take their chances tonight in a bid to win three points. Benfica gave a lot of energy the other day against Porto and the Eagles have no advantage in class – at least Juventus are capable of securing a draw.

