Benfica vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Lisbon will host a round 5 clash between Portugal’s Benfica and Italy’s Juventus at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon. The home side is very close to qualifying, but the visitors could find themselves without a playoff spot. Will Juventus be able to keep the intrigue alive for the final round?
When is Benfica vs Juventus? What time is the kick-off?
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
How to watch Benfica vs Juventus on TV & live stream online
- UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 8, LiveScore App, BT Sport App
- USA: VIX+, SiriusXM FC, Paramount+
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Canale 5, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 252, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
- Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV+
Benfica vs Juventus lineups
Benfica’s possible starting lineup:
Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Fernandez, Luis; Mario, Rafa, Neres; Ramos
Juventus’ possible starting lineup:
Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani; Cuadrado, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Milik, Vlahovic
Prediction
Juventus have placed themselves in a tough position – any result other than a win is guaranteed to leave the team without a playoff spot. In such a situation, the Old Lady has nothing to lose and they will undoubtedly take their chances tonight in a bid to win three points. Benfica gave a lot of energy the other day against Porto and the Eagles have no advantage in class – at least Juventus are capable of securing a draw.
