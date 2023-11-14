Bolivia vs Peru Live Stream: Free link, How to watch on TV

The 2026 World Cup qualification tournament resumes, and Bolivia and Peru aim to secure their first win after a challenging start in the qualifiers.

Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz

Bolivia, as hosts, suffered losses in all four previous games, while Peru stands as the second-weakest team with just one point. Both teams are eager for a much-needed victory to ascend in the standings, presenting a crucial opportunity for either side.

Despite playing at home, Bolivia faces a tough challenge with only two goals scored and conceding 11 goals so far in the tournament.

The WC Qualification South America match Bolivia vs Peru live stream is set for Thursday, 16 September 2023, at 20:00 UK time. Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz will host the event. Viaplay Sports will air the WC Qualification South America match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Bolivia vs Peru date & kick-off time

Competition: WC Qualification South America

WC Qualification South America Game Day: Thursday, 16 November 2023

Thursday, 16 November 2023 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz

Where to watch Bolivia vs Peru

Peru: Movistar Play, América Televisión, Movistar Deportes Peru

Movistar Play, América Televisión, Movistar Deportes Peru Bolivia: FBF Play, Tigo Sports Bolivia

FBF Play, Tigo Sports Bolivia Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina

Where and how to watch Bolivia vs Peru live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Bolivia vs Peru lineups

Bolivia predicted lineups: Viscarra, Roman, Cuellar, Haquin, Segredo, Roca, Vaca, Bejarano, Villaroel, Ramallo, Moreno.

Peru predicted lineups: Gallese, Advincula, Santamaria, Abram, Loyola, Polo, Cartagena, Yotun, Zanelatto, Carillo, Guerrero.