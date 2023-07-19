HomeFootball on TVNew Zealand vs Norway: Watch on TV & Live...

New Zealand vs Norway: Watch on TV & Live Stream

By Time Soccer

The 2023 FIFA World Cup is almost here and opening match of the Women’s World Cup New Zealand vs Norway.

What time is the New Zealand vs Norway game?

The match will be played on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 3:00 AM ET, at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
  • Match Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Match Time: 3:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand
  • TV Channel: FOX US, BBC One UK

Norway is the favorite to win the match. They are ranked 11th in the world, while New Zealand is ranked 22nd.

Norway has a strong history in the Women’s World Cup, having won the tournament in 1995. New Zealand has never won the tournament.

The match is a good opportunity for New Zealand to make a statement and show that they are a team to be reckoned with.

How to watch New Zealand vs Norway match live in your country

Watch New Zealand vs Norway on FOX and FS1

FIFA Women’s World Cup on FuboTV: All World Cup games will air on Fox, FS1, FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app on fuboTV, which offers users a free trial.

Watch on Fubo TV
(free trial)

The New Zealand vs Norway women’s football match will be live streamed on the following channels:

 TV channelStreaming
USAFox, TelemundoFubo, Peacock,
Telemundo Deportes site/app,
Fox Sports site/app
CanadaTSN1, TSN4, TSN5TSN+, RDS site/app
UKBBC OneBBC iPlayer,
BBC website
AustraliaSevenOptus Sport, 7plus
New ZealandSky Sport 1Prime TV, Sky Go,
Sky Sport NOW

Team news & squads

New Zealand Women possible starting lineup:
Esson; Bott, Stott, Bowen, A Riley; Hassett, Percival, Steinmetz; I Riley, Hand, Wilkinson

Norway Women possible starting lineup:
Mikalsen; Hansen, Mjelde, Harviken, Lund; Boe Risa, Engen; Graham Hansen, Maanum, Reiten; Hegerberg

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
25/6/22Norway W 2-0 New Zealand WWomen’s International Friendly
10/3/20New Zealand W 1-2 Norway WAlgrave Cup Women
9/4/19New Zealand W 1-0 Norway WWomen’s International Friendly
27/11/14Norway W 2-0 New Zealand WWomen’s International Friendly
25/11/14Norway W 1-1 New Zealand WWomen’s International Friendly

Upcoming Matches

Latest Highlights

