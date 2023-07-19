The 2023 FIFA World Cup is almost here and opening match of the Women’s World Cup New Zealand vs Norway.

What time is the New Zealand vs Norway game?

The match will be played on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 3:00 AM ET, at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand TV Channel: FOX US, BBC One UK

Norway is the favorite to win the match. They are ranked 11th in the world, while New Zealand is ranked 22nd.

Norway has a strong history in the Women’s World Cup, having won the tournament in 1995. New Zealand has never won the tournament.

The match is a good opportunity for New Zealand to make a statement and show that they are a team to be reckoned with.

How to watch New Zealand vs Norway match live in your country

Broadcasters all over the world will carry live streams for the games. You can securely live stream 2023 Women’s World Cup with a VPN in just a few simple steps:

Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the BBC iPlayer or ITVX. Start watching the Women's World Cup New Zealand vs Norway match!

Watch New Zealand vs Norway on FOX and FS1

FIFA Women’s World Cup on FuboTV: All World Cup games will air on Fox, FS1, FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app on fuboTV, which offers users a free trial.

The New Zealand vs Norway women’s football match will be live streamed on the following channels:

TV channel Streaming USA Fox, Telemundo Fubo, Peacock,

Telemundo Deportes site/app,

Fox Sports site/app Canada TSN1, TSN4, TSN5 TSN+, RDS site/app UK BBC One BBC iPlayer,

BBC website Australia Seven Optus Sport, 7plus New Zealand Sky Sport 1 Prime TV, Sky Go,

Sky Sport NOW

Team news & squads

New Zealand Women possible starting lineup:

Esson; Bott, Stott, Bowen, A Riley; Hassett, Percival, Steinmetz; I Riley, Hand, Wilkinson

Norway Women possible starting lineup:

Mikalsen; Hansen, Mjelde, Harviken, Lund; Boe Risa, Engen; Graham Hansen, Maanum, Reiten; Hegerberg

Head-to-Head Record