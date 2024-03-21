Spain vs Colombia: Will Colombia Extend Their Winning Streak?

The match between Spain and Colombia is scheduled for March 22 as a friendly fixture.

Spain

Standings: Spain’s qualification process for the European Championship was smooth and they easily secured their spot. The Spanish national team topped their group with 21 points from 8 matches. They won against Scotland, Norway, Georgia, and Cyprus. Spain’s main squad is currently ranked 8th in the FIFA rankings.

Recent matches: This will be the Spanish national team’s first match of the year. In their last outings last year, they secured victories against Georgia (3-1), Cyprus (3-1), and Norway (1-0). Prior to those matches, they also won against Scotland (2-0), Cyprus (6-0), and Georgia (7-1). Before that, Spain clinched the Nations League title by defeating Italy (2-1) in the semi-finals and Croatia (0-0, 5-4 on penalties) in the final.

Will not play: The coach of the Spanish national team, Luis de la Fuente, has called up all healthy and available players to the team.

Team Condition: The Spanish national team is in excellent spirits, having clinched victory in the Nations League last year. They are now considered one of the top contenders for the upcoming European Championship. Having been crowned champions of Europe in 2008 and 2012, Spain faces a tough group stage in the upcoming continental tournament, competing against Croatia, Italy, and Albania. While the group presents significant challenges, the Spaniards are confident in their abilities to succeed.

Colombia

Standings: The Colombian national team is currently engaged in the qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup. After 6 rounds, Colombia’s main team has amassed 12 points, securing third place in the standings. The top 6 national teams from Latin America will advance to the World Cup. Additionally, the Colombians, currently ranked 15th in the FIFA rankings, will compete in the Copa America this year.

Recent matches: The Colombian national team, also known as the Coffee Roasters, has not played any games in 2024. However, late last year, Colombia competed in two friendlies, defeating Mexico 3-2 and Venezuela 1-0. Prior to those friendlies, Colombia secured victories against Paraguay (1-0) and Brazil (2-1) in World Cup qualification matches. Before those wins, Nestor Lorenzo’s squad played three consecutive draws against Ecuador (0-0), Uruguay (2-2), and Chile (0-0).

Will not play: All the players called up to the national team squad are ready to participate in the match.

Team Condition: The Colombian team has been on an impressive unbeaten streak and is currently playing excellent football. They are currently focused on preparing for the upcoming Copa America, scheduled for the summer. In the group stage of the tournament, Colombia will face Brazil and Paraguay. Securing the second position in the group will be sufficient to advance to the playoffs. Given their recent performances, we believe that the Colombian national team has a strong chance of advancing from the group stage at the Copa America and qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Betting stats

Spain is currently on an impressive streak of 8 consecutive wins in all matches.

Colombia has maintained an unbeaten record for 19 matches in a row.

The teams have faced each other only twice, with Spain winning the first encounter and the second match ending in a draw.

Prediction and betting

Based on the bookmakers’ odds, Spain is the clear favorite for the upcoming match. Their victory is priced at 1.70, indicating a high probability according to the bookmakers. A draw is valued at 3.95, while Colombia’s victory has longer odds at 4.70.

Prediction: Considering the excellent form of both teams and their consistent goal-scoring records, an entertaining and high-scoring match is anticipated, with at least three goals expected from both sides.

Bet: Betting on a total of over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.80 seems reasonable, given Spain’s and Colombia’s attacking prowess.

Prediction: While Spain is undoubtedly the favorite to win, the margin of victory may not be as decisive. Therefore, to mitigate risk, a safer bet would be to back Spain to win with a handicap of 1, offering odds of 2.20.

These bets provide a balanced approach, considering both the potential outcome of the match and the odds offered by bookmakers.