Brighton vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Here’s how to watch the Brighton vs Aston Villa live stream online, wherever you are.

Brighton vs Aston Villa

The English Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa live stream is set for Sunday, 13 November 2022, at 14:00 UK time. The American Express Community Stadium will host the event. VillaTV will air the Premier League match live.

When is the next Aston Villa game on TV?

  • Next Game: Brighton vs Aston Villa
  • Competition: Premier League
  • Game Day: Sunday, November 13, 2022
  • Kick-off: 14:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: The American Express Community Stadium

What channel is the Aston Villa game on

  • UK: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
  • USA: SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network
  • Canada: fuboTV Canada
  • Australia: Optus Sport

Aston Villa streaming links

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Aston Villa live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial
ChannelQualityLanguage
Live StreamHDENG

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time.

