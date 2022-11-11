Brighton vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

The English Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa live stream is set for Sunday, 13 November 2022, at 14:00 UK time. The American Express Community Stadium will host the event. VillaTV will air the Premier League match live.

When is the next Aston Villa game on TV?

Next Game: Brighton vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Game Day: Sunday, November 13, 2022

Sunday, November 13, 2022 Kick-off: 14:00 UK Time

14:00 UK Time Stadium: The American Express Community Stadium

What channel is the Aston Villa game on

UK: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra USA: SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network

SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Aston Villa streaming links

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Aston Villa live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Channel Quality Language Live Stream HD ENG

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time. We provide a list of stream links to live matches on one website including Brighton vs Aston Villa totalsportek, ronaldo7, etc.