Leicester City vs Newport County: How to watch live, stream link

The English League Cup match Leicester City vs Newport County live stream is set for Tuesday, 8 November 2022, at 19:45 UK time. King Power Stadium, Leicester will host the event.

LCFC TV will air the Premier League match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

When is the next Leicester City game on TV?

Next Game: Leicester City vs Newport County

Competition: English League Cup

English League Cup Game Day: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: King Power Stadium, Leicester

What channel is the Leicester City game on

UK: LCFC TV

LCFC TV USA: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3

Leicester City streaming links

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Leicester City live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time.