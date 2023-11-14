How to Watch Georgia vs Scotland: Free Live Stream, TV Channel, Kick-off time

Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifying journey reaches a crucial juncture as Steve Clarke’s squad heads to Tbilisi for their penultimate Group A encounter against Georgia, holding the fate of their first-place position in their hands.

Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi

Georgia has secured two victories alongside three losses in the qualifiers and notably dominated Thailand with an impressive 8-0 win during an October friendly match.

However, in the reverse fixture back in June, Georgia faced a 2-0 defeat against Scotland. Despite managing nine shots on target, they failed to convert any, resulting in a reasonably even game between the teams.

This context implies that the odds for the upcoming match seem reasonable. Georgia possesses the potential to deliver a stronger performance, yet Scotland took an early 1-0 lead and effectively defended a two-goal advantage for most of the second half in their previous encounter.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: EURO Qualification

Game Day: Thursday, 16 November 2023

Kick-off: 17:00 UK Time

17:00 UK Time Stadium: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi

Where to watch Georgia vs Scotland

UK: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1

Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1 USA: VIX

VIX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

How to watch Georgia vs Scotland live

Georgia vs Scotland Possible lineups

Georgia possible starting lineup: Mamardashvili; Mamuchashvili, Lochoshvili, Kashia, Kvirkvelia, Azarovi; Kiteishvili, Kvevkveskiri; Chakvetadze; Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia

Scotland possible starting lineup: Clark; Hendry, McKenna, Cooper; Patterson, Gilmour, McTominay, Taylor; McGinn, Christie; Dykes