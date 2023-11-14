How to Watch Georgia vs Scotland: Free Live Stream, TV Channel, Kick-off time

Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifying journey reaches a crucial juncture as Steve Clarke’s squad heads to Tbilisi for their penultimate Group A encounter against Georgia, holding the fate of their first-place position in their hands.
Georgia has secured two victories alongside three losses in the qualifiers and notably dominated Thailand with an impressive 8-0 win during an October friendly match.
However, in the reverse fixture back in June, Georgia faced a 2-0 defeat against Scotland. Despite managing nine shots on target, they failed to convert any, resulting in a reasonably even game between the teams.
This context implies that the odds for the upcoming match seem reasonable. Georgia possesses the potential to deliver a stronger performance, yet Scotland took an early 1-0 lead and effectively defended a two-goal advantage for most of the second half in their previous encounter.
Date, kick-off time and venue
- Competition: EURO Qualification
- Game Day: Thursday, 16 November 2023
- Kick-off: 17:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi
Where to watch Georgia vs Scotland
- UK: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1
- USA: VIX
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: Optus Sport
How to watch Georgia vs Scotland live
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Scotland live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+ $6.99 monthly
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial
Georgia vs Scotland Possible lineups
Georgia possible starting lineup: Mamardashvili; Mamuchashvili, Lochoshvili, Kashia, Kvirkvelia, Azarovi; Kiteishvili, Kvevkveskiri; Chakvetadze; Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia
Scotland possible starting lineup: Clark; Hendry, McKenna, Cooper; Patterson, Gilmour, McTominay, Taylor; McGinn, Christie; Dykes