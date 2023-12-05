Watch Hearts vs Rangers Live Streaming free 2023

On Wednesday, Hearts will welcome Rangers to Tynecastle Park in the upcoming round of the 2023-24 Scottish Premiership campaign.
Despite a somewhat disappointing start to their season, the home team has experienced a resurgence in form lately, swiftly ascending in the league standings. Their recent 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock, courtesy of an own goal in the first half, showcased their ability to secure crucial points.
With 23 points from 14 games, Hearts currently holds the third position in the league table. Eager to maintain their momentum, they aim to extend their positive streak in the upcoming Wednesday fixture.
Rangers, in parallel, are enjoying a commendable streak of results and remain formidable contenders in the title race alongside Celtic. Their dominant 2-0 triumph over St. Mirren in the previous match, propelled by Abdallah Sima’s brace, signifies their consistent performance.
Occupying the second spot in the Premiership standings with 31 points, Rangers hold an eight-point lead over their midweek adversaries. Their objective on Wednesday will be to further widen this gap and solidify their position in the league.
Hearts vs Rangers kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|December 6, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|12:00 UK Time
|Venue:
|Tynecastle Park
The Scottish Premiership match between Hearts vs Rangers will be played at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh.
How to watch Hearts vs Rangers online – TV channels & live streams
- United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video
- United States: Peacock
- Canada: fuboTV Canada
- Australia: Optus Sport
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow full match replay and highlights.
Hearts vs Rangers Predicted Lineups
Hearts possible starting lineup: Clark; Kingsley, Kent, Rowles; Oda, Grant, Baningime, Lowry, Cochrane; Shankland, Boyce
Rangers possible starting lineup: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic; Lundstram, Cifuentes; McCausland, Lawrence, Sima; Dessers