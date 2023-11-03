Nottingham vs Aston Villa live stream and how to watch EPL game online on TV

The City Ground, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

Nottingham Forest is hoping that a home match can help them end a two-month wait for a Premier League win as they welcome Aston Villa to the City Ground on Sunday.

Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest has managed four draws during their winless streak, but they are eager for wins to secure more comfort in the Premier League, considering their current 10-point total, which currently places them five points clear of the bottom three.

Unfortunately, their upcoming opponent, Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, is far from an easy challenge. Villa is having a successful season, sitting just four points behind the top of the table. They are on a six-match unbeaten run across all competitions, with five wins and an impressive 19-5 goal differential.

What time is Nottingham vs Aston Villa kick off?

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Kick-off: 14:00 UK Time

14:00 UK Time Stadium: The City Ground, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

How to watch Nottingham vs Aston Villa on TV

UK: SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD

USA: SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App

Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Where and how to watch Nottingham vs Aston Villa live

