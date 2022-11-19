The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Sunday, 20 November. Qatar will host Ecuador in the opening game. Here’s how to watch Qatar vs Ecuador live stream free online.

Qatar vs Ecuador: Carlos Gruezo and Almoez Ali

Qatar has never played in a World Cup or is not even close to doing so. It is, therefore, only here because it is the host country. Nevertheless, one must recognize the Qatari team’s recent successes. The team won the 2019 Asian Cup and performed very well there.

The Qatar team is managed by Felix Sanchez, who has played for the country since 2006. Incidentally, all the players called up to the national team for the World Cup play in the Qatar championship. The Qatari team comes into this meeting with a four-game winning streak.

Ecuador played its first World Cup game in 2002 and has only missed two World Cups. Head coach Gonzalo Alfaro has done an excellent job and built a strong team. And this is despite Ecuador having very few players playing in the top five leagues.

What time is Qatar vs Ecuador World Cup match?

Group A

Location: Al Kohr, Qatar

Al Kohr, Qatar Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium

Al Bayt Stadium Date: Sunday 20 November

Sunday 20 November Kick-off Time: 16:00 GMT / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT

What TV channel is Qatar vs Ecuador on?

Where to watch Qatar vs Ecuador on TV in the UK:

BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website

Where to watch Qatar vs Ecuador on TV in the USA:

Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Peacock

Where to watch Qatar vs Ecuador on TV in Canada

CTV, TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App

How to watch Qatar vs Ecuador live stream free

Qatar squad

Head coach: Felix Sanchez

Goalkeepers: Saad Al Sheeb (Al-Sadd), Meshaal Barsham (Al-Sadd), Yousuf Hassan (Emirates Club)

Saad Al Sheeb (Al-Sadd), Meshaal Barsham (Al-Sadd), Yousuf Hassan (Emirates Club) Defenders: Pedro Miguel (Al-Sadd), Musaab Khidir (Al-Sadd), Tarek Salman (Al-Sadd), Bassam Al Rawi (Al-Duhail), Khoukhi Boualem (Al-Sadd), Abdelkarim Hassan (Al-Sadd), Ismael Mohammed (Al-Duhail), Homam Al Amin (Al-Gharafa)

Pedro Miguel (Al-Sadd), Musaab Khidir (Al-Sadd), Tarek Salman (Al-Sadd), Bassam Al Rawi (Al-Duhail), Khoukhi Boualem (Al-Sadd), Abdelkarim Hassan (Al-Sadd), Ismael Mohammed (Al-Duhail), Homam Al Amin (Al-Gharafa) Midfielders: Jassim Jabir (Al-Waab), Ali Asad (Al-Sadd), Mohammed Waad (Al-Sadd), Salem Al Hajri (Al-Sadd), Assim Modibo (Al-Duhail), Mustafa Meshaal (Al-Sadd), Karim Boudiaf (Al-Duhail), Abdulaziz Hatim (Al-Rayyan), Naif Alhadhrami (Al-Rayyan)

Jassim Jabir (Al-Waab), Ali Asad (Al-Sadd), Mohammed Waad (Al-Sadd), Salem Al Hajri (Al-Sadd), Assim Modibo (Al-Duhail), Mustafa Meshaal (Al-Sadd), Karim Boudiaf (Al-Duhail), Abdulaziz Hatim (Al-Rayyan), Naif Alhadhrami (Al-Rayyan) Forwards: Hassan Al-Haydos (Al-Sadd), Akram Afif (Al-Sadd), Almoez Ali (Al-Duhail), Mohammed Muntari (Al-Duhail), Ahmed Alaa (Al-Gharafa), Khalid Muneer (Al-Wakrah)

Ecuador squad

Head coach: Gustavo Alfaro