Germany vs Netherlands Prediction and Betting Odds

In one of the friendly matches on March 26, Germany will face off against the Netherlands in a battle for victory. Can the hosts capitalize on their recent success following the win over France? Look at our prediction and consider safe betting options.

Germany

The German national team’s preparations for the upcoming Euro 2024 on home soil have been mixed. Out of their last 10 friendly matches, Germany has only managed to secure victory in three games. Interestingly, two of these victories were against France.

Julian Nagelsmann’s team secured a 2-0 victory in Lyon two days ago. The return of Toni Kroos to the national team delighted fans, with Kroos making an immediate impact. In just the eighth second of the game, Kroos assisted Florian Wirtz, who scored the fastest goal in German history.

The match against France demonstrated that Nagelsmann had established effective communication with the team, resulting in the cohesive execution of his instructions and collective teamwork. However, it’s challenging to anticipate whether the hosts will perform similarly today. This uncertainty arises from previous defeats against Turkey (2:3) and Austria (0:2) during the team’s previous training camp.

Netherlands

The Netherlands enter the upcoming game on a four-match winning streak, with an impressive total score of 12-0. On a positive note, the “Oranje” concluded the qualifying tournament for Euro 2024, securing victories in their last three matches. However, they fell short of overtaking France, finishing four points behind them.

During the March training camp, the Dutch secured a 4-0 victory over Scotland. However, the scoreline doesn’t entirely reflect the dynamics of the match. The opponents had ample opportunities to score themselves. Nevertheless, Ronald Koeman’s side demonstrated proficiency in attack, with four out of their six shots on target finding the back of the net.

It’s worth highlighting that the Dutch national team has enjoyed success in away friendlies. The team has remained unbeaten in their last 11 away friendlies, securing seven wins and four draws.

Prediction and Betting odds

The bookmakers are offering odds of 2.05 for Germany, 4.10 for a draw, and 3.20 for the Netherlands. The over 2.5 goals option is priced at 1.64, while the under 2.5 goals option is priced at 2.27.

Both teams have displayed formidable offensive prowess in their recent friendlies, consistently capitalizing on scoring opportunities. With strong offensive players at their disposal, both Germany and the Netherlands possess the capability to seize any chance presented to them. Additionally, it’s noteworthy that goals were exchanged between the teams in the four previous head-to-head matches. Therefore, the most optimal and reliable bet for today’s match is that both national teams will score at least one goal each.

Undoubtedly, the recent victory over France has significantly influenced the bookmakers’ odds, with the German team being perceived as the favorite in the betting line. However, it might be premature to conclude that the crisis is completely over and that Nagelsmann has fully implemented his game plan based on just one match. Regarding potential and the caliber of players, the Dutch team is certainly not inferior to their opponents.

The Netherlands have secured victory in their last four matches, maintaining a clean sheet. Interestingly, in three out of these four games, the team established a lead within the opening 45 minutes—an aspect that cannot be overlooked today.