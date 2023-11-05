Milan vs PSG live stream and how to watch game online on TV

In this season’s UEFA Champions League “Group of Death,” a rematch from round three awaits as AC Milan prepares to face Paris Saint-Germain at San Siro for round 4 of the group-stage matches.

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano

AC Milan seems to be struggling in the current UCL group stages. They haven’t scored any goals in their first three matches. The icing on the cake is that they have conceded 3 without any reply, all in just their last game against PSG. Milan fans are hoping for revenge.

Conversely, PSG aims to continue their success after a convincing 3-0 win at home in the last match against Milan. They also successfully avoided consecutive group-stage losses for the first time since 2004.

If PSG wins, they’ll be close to the knockout stage, and Milan’s hopes will fade. This makes the San Siro match crucial. If Milan does not make it to the UCL Round of 16, they’ll have to compete with Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund for a Europa League playoff spot.

What time is Milan vs PSG kick off?

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

Stadium: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano

How to watch Milan vs PSG on TV

UK: discovery+, TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App

discovery+, TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App USA: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport France: Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1

Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1 Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Canale 5, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno

Where and how to watch Milan vs PSG live

How can I watch the highlights?

Highlights will be available here or on PSG’s YouTube channel shortly after the game ends.