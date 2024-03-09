Where to watch PSG vs Reims on TV: Channel, Live stream

Riding high from securing their place in the Champions League quarter-finals, Paris Saint-Germain will return to league action with a home encounter against Reims on Sunday afternoon.

Paris Saint-Germain has been in fine form lately, particularly highlighted by their dominant performance against Real Sociedad in their last Champions League match. Despite a challenging start, the players seem to have adapted brilliantly to Luis Enrique’s system. Currently sitting comfortably at the top of the league with just one loss, they are increasingly becoming a formidable force each week.

On the other hand, Reims is experiencing a mixed season. Currently ninth in the league with 10 wins and 10 losses from 24 matches, they have fluctuated in form. While they showed promise earlier in the season and seemed to be in contention for a European spot, their recent performances have seen them fall behind. With only one win in their last seven games, Reims faces a tough challenge against PSG at their home ground.

What time is PSG vs Reims kick off?

Competition: French League 1

French League 1 Game Day: Sunday, March 10, 2024

Sunday, March 10, 2024 Kick-off: 12:00 UK Time

12:00 UK Time Stadium: Parc des Princes, Paris

How to watch PSG vs Reims on TV

UK: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App

TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App USA: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS Canada: Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada, fuboTV Canada

Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada, fuboTV Canada Australia: beIN SPORTS 1, beIN Sports Connect

beIN SPORTS 1, beIN Sports Connect France: Canal+ Foot

Where and how to watch PSG vs Reims live

How can I watch the highlights?

Highlights will be available here or on PSG’s YouTube channel shortly after the game ends.

PSG vs Reims Predicted Lineups

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Pereira, Beraldo, Hernandez; Vitinha, Ugarte, Lee; Dembele, Mbappe, Ramos

Reims possible starting lineup: Diouf; Fouket, Agbadou, Abdelhamid, De Smet; Teuma, Richardson, Munetsi; Ito, Khadra, Diakate