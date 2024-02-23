Where to watch PSG vs Rennes on TV: Channel, Live stream

HomeFootball on TV

Paris Saint-Germain’s march towards another Ligue 1 title continues as they host Stade Rennes at the Parc des Princes on Sunday afternoon.

Parc des Princes, Paris
Under Luis Enrique’s guidance, PSG has been predominantly in the spotlight due to speculation surrounding Kylian Mbappe’s future, but the Spanish coach has been steering the team steadily. They currently sit comfortably 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1, and they are on the brink of reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Rennes had a rocky start to the season, hovering around the relegation zone, but they have picked up their form lately and climbed to seventh place in the standings. Despite winning the second leg 3-2, they were eliminated from the Europa League by AC Milan on Thursday.

What time is PSG vs Rennes kick off?

  • Competition: French League 1
  • Game Day: Sunday, February 25, 2024
  • Kick-off: 10:05 UK Time
  • Stadium: Parc des Princes, Paris

How to watch PSG vs Rennes on TV

  • UK: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+
  • USA: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada
  • Australia: beIN Sports Connect
  • France: DAZN France, Canal+ Foot

Where and how to watch PSG vs Rennes live

How can I watch the highlights?

Highlights will be available here or on PSG’s YouTube channel shortly after the game ends.

PSG vs Rennes Predicted Lineups

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Pereira, Beraldo, Hernandez; Lee, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe

Rennes possible starting lineup: Mandanda; Seidu, Omari, Theate, Truffert; Bourigeaud, Santamaria, Blas; Gouiri, Kalimuendo, Terrier

