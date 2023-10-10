Preview: Wales vs Gibraltar prediction, odds & betting tips 11/10/2023

Will Wales beat Gibraltar?

On October 11, the national teams of Wales and Gibraltar will play a friendly match. The starting whistle will sound at 18:45 UK time, Venue STōK Cae Ras (Wrexham (Wrecsam)). Wales – Gibraltar: predictions, betting odds, odds, statistics.

Stok Cae Ras stadium, Wrexham

Wales

In 2023, Wales played five matches within the framework of Euro 2024 qualification. The results leave much to be desired. In five meetings, only two victories were won. Wales lost twice and drew once.

These results have resulted in a disappointing fourth place with three points behind the passable second line and first position.

The last match for the Dragons came out victorious. Within the qualifying cycle for the European Championship 2024, they beat Latvia 2-0 away.

Wales possible starting lineup:

A. Davies; Poole, Lockyer, B. Davies; Roberts, Sheehan, Levitt, Beck; Brooks, Broadhead; Bradshaw

Gibraltar

Gibraltar lost all five of its Euro 2024 qualifying matches in mediocrity. It lost four matches with the same score of 0:3 and the fifth match with a score of 0:5.

“Red and White” lost to Greece, the Netherlands, France, Ireland and Greece. As a result, the team is in last place in the group with no points and no goals scored. Even any goal for the “fifty-fourth” will be a success.

In September, the national team also played a friendly match with Malta, losing 0:1. But at the end of 2022, Julio Ribas’s wards in sparring managed to beat Liechtenstein (2:0) and Andorra (1:0).

To date, the team has a losing streak of six consecutive matches in all tournaments, including friendlies, with a total difference of 0-18.

Gibraltar possible starting lineup:

Coleing; Olivero, Britto, R. Chipolina, Mouelhi; Jolley, Sergeant; Ronan, Pozo, Walker; De Barr

Forecast and odds

Bookmakers logically consider the Welsh team as the favourite, the odds of victory of which are 1.01. Gibraltar’s success is estimated at 46.00 odds, with a draw at 13.00.

In eight of the last nine matches, the guests scored less than 3.5 goals.

Therefore, our prediction and bet – total less than 3.5 goals for 2.25.

Another betting option: Wales will win both halves for 1.43, as the hosts are the clear favourite of the match.