Celtic vs Aberdeen where to watch: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

Celtic aims to prolong their unbeaten start to the 2023-24 Scottish Premiership campaign this Sunday as they play host to Aberdeen.

Celtic Park, Glasgow

Celtic suffered a significant setback in the midweek clash, unraveling with a resounding 6-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League—a result that everyone involved will undoubtedly want to erase from memory.

The challenge escalated with Daizen Maeda receiving a first-half red card, leaving the Scottish side with an arduous task against their LaLiga opponents. Now, the defending Scottish Premiership champions find themselves under pressure, eager to showcase their resilience and ability to bounce back this weekend.

Aberdeen, currently positioned midtable in the Scottish Premiership, enters the fixture on a positive note, securing victories in their last two league matches. They notably scored four goals against Motherwell and maintained a clean sheet against Hibernian, highlighting both their attacking prowess and defensive solidity.

Securing three points in this matchup could propel the Dons into the top half of the Scottish Premiership table. However, to achieve this, they must become the first team to defeat Celtic in the league this season.

Date: November 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 14:30 UK Time Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow

United Kingdom : Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD

: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD United States : Paramount+

: Paramount+ Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow full match replay and highlights.

Celtic predicted lineup: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; Turnbull, McGregor, O’Riley; Palma, Furuhashi, Maeda

Aberdeen predicted lineup: Roos; Devlin, Gartenmann, Rubezic, Jensen, McKenzie; Polvara, Shinnie, Barron, McGrath; Duk