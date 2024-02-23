Where to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool: Carabao Cup Live Stream Free, TV Channel

The Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday will see Chelsea facing off against Liverpool, marking the first English silverware of the 2023/24 season.

Wembley Stadium, London

Despite inconsistency under Mauricio Pochettino’s leadership in his debut season, Chelsea secured their spot in the final by defeating teams like Brighton, Newcastle, and Middlesbrough.

For Pochettino, it’s an opportunity to clinch his inaugural cup win in England, but Liverpool, bidding farewell to manager Jurgen Klopp, will be determined to secure victory in his honor.

Fans hope to avoid a repeat of the goalless draws seen in the domestic cup finals between these teams in 2021/22, both ultimately decided by penalty shootouts in favor of Liverpool.

What time is Chelsea vs Liverpool kick off?

Is Chelsea vs Liverpool on TV?

UK: TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, BBC Radio 5 Live

TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, BBC Radio 5 Live USA: SiriusXM FC, ESPN+

SiriusXM FC, ESPN+ Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Where and how to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live

How can I watch the Chelsea match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Chelsea highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Chelsea vs Liverpool possible lineups

Chelsea predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson.

Liverpool predicted lineup (4-3-3): Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Gravenberch; Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz.